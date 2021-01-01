About this product
Time keeps on slippin’, slippin', slippin’... into this classic Grav Hourglass Pocket Bubbler! This economy piece stands compact at 4.75” inches tall with a 3” inch tall hourglass chamber, making it perfect for both on-the-go use or passing around indoors. The hourglass shape makes this bubbler easy to grip, and the angled sidecar neck works as a splash guard to prevent the bubbling water inside from reaching your lips. The fission downstem housed in the center of the hourglass works to effectively filter your smoke through water within the base, with strategically angled holes that face the chamber's sides and away from the mouthpiece.
The lack of removable parts makes the Grav Hourglass Pocket Bubbler even more travel-friendly by reducing the risk of breakage while on the road. Likewise, the flared hourglass base helps to keep this mini bong sturdy on any flat surface. The 10mm male Cup Bowl Piece has a worked glass Maria ring for safe handling and sits flush within the 10mm female joint. Since the Hourglass Bubbler utilizes a removable bowl slide rather than an air carb hole like other bubblers on the market, smelly used water will never come in contact with your fingers. Get lost in time with the highly affordable Hourglass Pocket Bubbler from Grav today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Hourglass Pocket Bubbler
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Angled Sidecar Neck
4.75” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Clear Glass Body
10mm Female Joint
10mm Grav Cup Bowl
Travel-Friendly Design
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Scientific Glass Water Pipe
The lack of removable parts makes the Grav Hourglass Pocket Bubbler even more travel-friendly by reducing the risk of breakage while on the road. Likewise, the flared hourglass base helps to keep this mini bong sturdy on any flat surface. The 10mm male Cup Bowl Piece has a worked glass Maria ring for safe handling and sits flush within the 10mm female joint. Since the Hourglass Bubbler utilizes a removable bowl slide rather than an air carb hole like other bubblers on the market, smelly used water will never come in contact with your fingers. Get lost in time with the highly affordable Hourglass Pocket Bubbler from Grav today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Hourglass Pocket Bubbler
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Angled Sidecar Neck
4.75” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Clear Glass Body
10mm Female Joint
10mm Grav Cup Bowl
Travel-Friendly Design
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Scientific Glass Water Pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.