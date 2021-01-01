About this product

This dual compatible monster of a water pipe from Grav Labs is the bong of your dreams. A full 13” inches tall and made on thick 44mm borosilicate glass tubing, the Dual Compatible Grav Water Pipe Dab Rig features twin intake chambers that are designed to accommodate both dry herbs and wax concentrates respectively. The left chamber is equipped with a 14mm male joint fit with an included 14mm domeless nail made on high quality heat-resistant quartz. On the other side, the right chamber is equipped with a 14mm female joint fit with an included 14mm Grav Taster® bowl piece.



Choose your weapon and easily block airflow from opposing joint using the included male/female reversible glass plug. Both chambers converge on a pill-shaped bottom chamber that houses an inline perc for thoroughly filtering your smoke through water. From there, your smoke will travel upwards into the showerhead perc that works to further cool each rip before reaching the tapered mouthpiece. Get yourself a bong that most people only dream about with the Grav Labs Dual Function Water Pipe Rig!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Grav Dual Compatible Water Pipe Rig

High Quality Clear Borosilicate Glass

Made on 44mm Thick Tubing

Pill Shaped Inline Percolator

Showerhead Perc

13” inches Tall

Tapered Mouthpiece

Colored Grav Labs Decal

14mm Male & Female Joint

14mm Domeless Quartz Nail

Reversible Glass Plug Included

14mm Grav Taster® Bowl Piece

Thick, Scientific Glass Party Bong

Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]



** We recommend filling the 13” Grav Labs Dual Function Water Pipe with approximately 2” inches of water for optimal filtration.