Grav Labs and Jane West teamed up for this new take on a familiar pipe design. Jane West is far and away the most renowned female icon in the cannabis industry. She is the founder of “Edible Events,” a cannabis-based event planning company, and “Woman Grow,” the largest professional cannabis networking organization to date. Made with 100% borosilicate glass that's incredibly resistant to high temperatures, the Jane West Steamroller delivers flavor-rich hits from a classy design you’ll be proud to show off. Ergonomically placed finger rests make handling the Grav x Jane West Steamroller comfortable while an extra-large air carb on the front allows you to clear the entire air path for full, satisfying rips. Jane West teamed with Grav to put a modern touch on the classic steamroller design and the result is this sleek, functional, on-the-go companion for dry herb lovers.



Designed with the mainstream consumer in mind, the Jane West Collection by Grav presents glass pipes as functional design objects of the highest quality, to be displayed at home and shared with friends. The Jane West Steamroller measures just over 4 inches in length, the perfect size to take along with you in your pocket or purse when you are out and about. Two small glass feet on the bottom of the tube enable you to rest it on any flat surface, making it easy to refill the bowl without the worry of breakage. The Jane West logo is placed just below the mouthpiece so you know you got the real deal. Each borosilicate glass pipe in the Jane West Collection is made with the purest silica in the world and available in your choice of cobalt blue, white, or mint green colors.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Jane West Steamroller Pipe

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Purest Silica in the World

Reinforced Mouthpiece

Large Funnel Bowl

4.25” inch Length

Built-In Roll Stop

Finger Rests

Jane West Logo

Contemporary Colors

Large Frontside Air Carb

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Thick Scientific Steamroller Pipe

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]

Designed by Jane West, Made by Grav