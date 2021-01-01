About this product

Back by popular demand, the Grav® Slush Cup has made its triumphant return. The whimsical shape recalls an icy sweet treat, and the Slush Cup will definitely deliver tasty hits. The new and improved 14mm straw is thicker and sturdier than before, allowing for bigger rips and more durability. The straw is also angled to prevent splashback so you can tailor the water level to your preference, though we recommend about 2” inches for optimal performance. The reinforced cross cut diffuser downstem filters smoke through water for hits smoother & cooler than slush, and it’s fixed inside the pipe to prevent breakage.



The epic return of the Slush Cup Bubbler Bong inspired the new Sip Series Collection from Grav. These high quality water pipes feature amusing designs that are sure to arouse your senses, each one fashioned to replicate your favorite everyday drinks while remaining highly functional at filtering your smoke. The entire lineup consists of 5 new water pipe designs, ranging from 4” inches up to 7.5” inches tall for the perfect blend of reliable water pipe and travel-ready upright bubbler. The Grav Slush Cup Bubbler measures 5.5” inches tall to the top of the cup, and approximately 6” inches tall to the top of the straw neck mouthpiece.



The Grav Slush Cup Bubbler is the perfect size and shape to fit palms, cupholders, and coasters, packing a ton of water filtration into a small travel-friendly footprint. The 14mm recessed Dewar-seal joint sits flush with the upper edge of the bubbler, maximizing its internal water volume. The Slush Cup comes ready to rip with a Grav® 14mm Cup Bowl Piece so you can start enjoying your favorite refreshment right away. The Slush Cup Water Pipe, like the rest of the Sip Series Collection, is fashioned from thick borosilicate glass and features a subtle Sandblasted Grav decal on the main body and matching bowl piece. Grab this iconic design from the best online headshop today before they’re all gone!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Slush Cup Water Pipe

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Fission Downstem

Straw Neck Mouthpiece

Natural Splashguard

Cross Cut Filter

6” inches Tall

Thick Glass

90° Joint Angle

Slush Cup Design

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Cup Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Clear Scientific Glass Bong

Proudly Designed in the USA

New Grav Sip Series Collection

Icee / Slushie / Slurpee Cup Design