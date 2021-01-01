About this product
Back by popular demand, the Grav® Slush Cup has made its triumphant return. The whimsical shape recalls an icy sweet treat, and the Slush Cup will definitely deliver tasty hits. The new and improved 14mm straw is thicker and sturdier than before, allowing for bigger rips and more durability. The straw is also angled to prevent splashback so you can tailor the water level to your preference, though we recommend about 2” inches for optimal performance. The reinforced cross cut diffuser downstem filters smoke through water for hits smoother & cooler than slush, and it’s fixed inside the pipe to prevent breakage.
The epic return of the Slush Cup Bubbler Bong inspired the new Sip Series Collection from Grav. These high quality water pipes feature amusing designs that are sure to arouse your senses, each one fashioned to replicate your favorite everyday drinks while remaining highly functional at filtering your smoke. The entire lineup consists of 5 new water pipe designs, ranging from 4” inches up to 7.5” inches tall for the perfect blend of reliable water pipe and travel-ready upright bubbler. The Grav Slush Cup Bubbler measures 5.5” inches tall to the top of the cup, and approximately 6” inches tall to the top of the straw neck mouthpiece.
The Grav Slush Cup Bubbler is the perfect size and shape to fit palms, cupholders, and coasters, packing a ton of water filtration into a small travel-friendly footprint. The 14mm recessed Dewar-seal joint sits flush with the upper edge of the bubbler, maximizing its internal water volume. The Slush Cup comes ready to rip with a Grav® 14mm Cup Bowl Piece so you can start enjoying your favorite refreshment right away. The Slush Cup Water Pipe, like the rest of the Sip Series Collection, is fashioned from thick borosilicate glass and features a subtle Sandblasted Grav decal on the main body and matching bowl piece. Grab this iconic design from the best online headshop today before they’re all gone!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Slush Cup Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Straw Neck Mouthpiece
Natural Splashguard
Cross Cut Filter
6” inches Tall
Thick Glass
90° Joint Angle
Slush Cup Design
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Clear Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Designed in the USA
New Grav Sip Series Collection
Icee / Slushie / Slurpee Cup Design
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
