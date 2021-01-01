About this product
The newest peculiar oddity from the masterminds at Grav, the Wedge Bubbler features a distinct triangle-like shape that looks similar to a rubber door stop (depending on how you look at it). But don’t let the quirky design of this water pipe fool you, the Wedge was strategically engineered to be easy to hold and hard to drop. In addition to providing an unrivaled grip, the Wedge was also designed to function with only a minimal amount of water needed and makes this mini bong the perfect travel-ready companion.
The Grav Wedge Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures a compact 5” inches tall. The fixed fission downstem within the base provides smooth, filtered draws from your favorite dry herbs, complete with a 14mm female joint at the top of the stem and an included 14mm male Grav Cup Bowl. This eccentric water pipe is finished with matching sandblasted GRAV decals on the front of the glass and neck of the bowl piece. Get a grip on the brand new Grav Wedge Bubbler today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Wedge Bubbler Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Wedge Shaped Body
5mm Thick Glass
Unique Design
5” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
