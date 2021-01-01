About this product
Grenco Science is back with their new state-of-the-art portable vaporizer for dry herbs, the G Pen Elite. The G Pen Elite was designed to be the most compact, pocket-friendly and ergonomic portable vaporizers on the market today. Featuring precise temperature control, a full LED display, battery level indicator and an all-ceramic heating chamber with the largest capacity of any vaporizer in its class (up to .75 grams), the new G Pen Elite is a work of art that's sure to excite any true dry herb enthusiast.
The G Pen Elite breaks away from the pack with contoured ABS plastic construction and eye-catching design that’s sure to elevate your vape. The design marks a stark contrast from the pen-style vapes which dominate the rest of the Grenco Science line. This shell features the smooth lines and contours reminiscent of a fine luxury vehicle, while the molded plastic is thick, retaining the strength necessary to take a bruising and keep on cruising.
The G Pen Elite features precise temperature adjustment. Toggle temperature anywhere from 200° - 428°F by way of convenient +/- buttons. Such range allows for a high level of experimentation and customization, allowing you to find your optimal temperature setting. Gone are the days of settling for pre-selected heat settings. With the new G Pen Elite, you're in total control of every aspect of your vaporization experience. The brilliant LCD display illuminates the temperature of the unit to the exact degree. It will also display the exact temperature as the G Pen Elite heats, so there’s no guess as to when it's time to vape. You can also see at a glance how much battery is left, so the user knows when it’s time to charge.
The G Pen Elite boasts a hybrid conduction/convection heating system, which gives users the best possible vaping experience. The unit is able to achieve vaporization temperatures quickly, without burning herb, and maintain efficient temperature for long sessions. A long-lasting lithium-ion battery and advanced smart-chip technology give the G Pen Elite the edge over other portable vaporizers, allowing for the highest level of performance and dependability. Created with enhanced portability and true vapor connoisseurs in mind, the G Pen Elite marries form and function on an unprecedented level. There's simply no other portable vaporizer quite like the G Pen Elite from Grenco Science.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
G Pen Elite Dry Herb Vaporizer
LED Screen Interface Display
Ceramic Heating Chamber
Compact Design
Rapid Heating
0.75 Gram Capacity
Battery Level Indicator
Portable & Pocket Friendly Vape
Precise Temperature Control (200°-428°F)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
