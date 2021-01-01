About this product
The new updated G Pro Herbal Vaporizer 2017 Edition is sleeker, smarter, and stronger with a smaller build, a new color-coded LED display, an all-ceramic heating chamber, and an even more elegant, ergonomic design. Unlike most portable vaporizers, the G Pen Pro vape by Grenco Science features convection heating, delivering clean-tasting, smooth, and flavor-rich vapor free of irritants. The G Pen Pro vaporizer features 3 presets, optimized for the most popular strains of dry herb. As you toggle temperature using the single-button interface, a new color-coded LED display shows which preset you're on.
The G Pro vaporizer is ideal for dry herb enthusiasts who want to enjoy excellent vapor on their feet. At an affordable price, the G Pro Herbal vaporizer offers much of the same features and performance of pricier vapes at a fraction of the cost. Grenco Science includes everything you need to consume delicious vapor on-the-fly, including a wallet grinder card and a USB charger. G Pro is the ultimate companion for dry herb lovers who want portability and great vapor without breaking the bank. The compact design, easy-to-use single button interface, optimized preset temps, high quality ceramic chamber, and powerful convection heating system combine to deliver a convenient, enjoyable, and altogether discreet experience.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
G Pen Pro Herb Vaporizer
2017 Edition
More Compact
Sleeker Design
Quick Heat-Up Time
Large Herb Chamber
Three Temperature Settings
NEW Color Coded Light Display
NEW Ceramic Heating Chamber
The G Pro vaporizer is ideal for dry herb enthusiasts who want to enjoy excellent vapor on their feet. At an affordable price, the G Pro Herbal vaporizer offers much of the same features and performance of pricier vapes at a fraction of the cost. Grenco Science includes everything you need to consume delicious vapor on-the-fly, including a wallet grinder card and a USB charger. G Pro is the ultimate companion for dry herb lovers who want portability and great vapor without breaking the bank. The compact design, easy-to-use single button interface, optimized preset temps, high quality ceramic chamber, and powerful convection heating system combine to deliver a convenient, enjoyable, and altogether discreet experience.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
G Pen Pro Herb Vaporizer
2017 Edition
More Compact
Sleeker Design
Quick Heat-Up Time
Large Herb Chamber
Three Temperature Settings
NEW Color Coded Light Display
NEW Ceramic Heating Chamber
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.