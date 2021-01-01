About this product

Handcrafted in the USA from extra thick, medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig Kit delivers smooth, powerful dabs through unprecedented water filtration. A diffused downstem with multiple slits was engineered for finer bubbles to ensure optimal moisture-conditioning while a pure quartz banger extracts true flavor from your wax concentrates. This extra thick and durable dab rig is highly thermal-resistant to prevent cracking or breakage while ensuring excellent vapor quality. Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is sold in a reusable collector’s case for safe storage or transport when needed, and includes a concentrate container with a complete set of essential dabbing tools.



Featuring a completely sealed airpath designed with minimal drag, the Higher Standards Dab Rig promotes the ideal airflow for waxy oils. A compact chamber with tight passageways gives vapor no time to lose its potency and flavor, while a flared mouthpiece is tailored for optimal suction to enable a deeper chug. We recommend filling the Higher Standards Dab Rig to one-third of its capacity, just above the fixed diffuser downstem. The water chamber can be easily filled or emptied through the mouthpiece for painless & hassle-free cleaning.



A premium collector's box offers safe storage and includes two high quality dabber tools while a quad-compartment silicone wax container allows you to store multiple strains of wax concentrates in one convenient place. The extra-thick quartz banger is designed to retain heat longer while vaporizing wax at lower temperatures. This minimizes combustion to ensure smoother, tastier rips. More durable than glass, the quartz banger won't easily break or crack under high heat, and is equipped with a deep dish that allows for clean efficient dabbing. Simply put, the Heavy Duty rig is built to impress from top to bottom, setting a higher standard for premium glass dab rigs.



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig Kit

Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass

100% Quartz Banger Nail

Fixed Diffuser Downstem

Ergonomic Mouthpiece

Thick Durable Design

Compact Size

7” inches Tall

Airtight Seal

Easy-to-Clean

Two Dabber Tools

14mm Female Joint

All-in-One Dabbing Kit

Ground Glass Connections

Extra Thick Scientific Glass Rig

Quad-Compartment Silicone Storage

Reusable Travel-Friendly Storage Box

American Made Glass [NYC, New York]



Box Includes:



1 x Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig

1 x Premium Quartz Banger

1 x Large Dab Tool

1 x Small Dab Tool

1 x Concentrate Container

1 x Reusable Collector’s Box