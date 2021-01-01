About this product
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler is a travel-friendly, dual-functioning bubbler rig that includes both a premium quartz banger for use with wax concentrates and a thick glass bowl piece for all your dry herb needs. No matter which materials you choose, the Riggler was expertly engineered to produce smooth hits and elite flavors. A fixed diffuser downstem within the center of the main chamber filters your smoke through water, creating fine bubbles while promoting efficient airflow for denser draws. The moisture-conditioned smoke makes every hit smooth & cool, allowing thick concentrate vapors and heavy rips to go down easy. The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler measure approximately 7” inches tall and the medical-grade borosilicate glass body measures an extra thick 7 millimeters for supreme durability.
Designed to be the optimal dual compatible water pipe, the included quartz banger is made from 100% high quality quartz that works to heat quickly while maintaining lower temperatures ideal for preserving the flavors of your extracts. The inert nature of quartz also works to keep outside flavors from infiltrating your flavor profiles. The Riggler includes a carb cap to provide an airtight seal with each dab, and a double-sided concentrate tool with silicone grips for comfortable & precise handling of your materials. Just like the Heavy Duty Riggler itself, the included glass bowl piece is constructed from thick borosilicate glass and can withstand everyday drops & tumbles. Seamlessly switch between your materials by swapping these included accessories inside the 14mm female ground joint.
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler sports an easy-to-clean construction that can quickly achieve crystal-clear perfection with regular maintenance. The angled straight neck and flared mouthpiece were built to eliminate the splashback of water from reaching your mouth, while the sturdy glass base ensures stability between uses. A classy Higher Standards logo in white is embellished on the front of the water pipe while a USA stamp is pressed into the glass on the backside. Snag the revolutionary Heavy Duty Riggler today and enjoy a superior, dual compatible bubbler rig that will never let you down!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler
Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass
100% Quartz Banger Nail
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Extra Thick 7mm Glass
Angled Straight Neck
Flared Mouthpiece
7” inches Tall
Airtight Seal
Sturdy Base
Ground Joints
Easy-to-Clean
Dual Compatible
Included Carb Cap
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
Extra Thick Glass Bubbler Rig
Double-Sided Concentrate Tool
Reusable Travel-Friendly Storage Box
American Made Glass [NYC, New York]
Box Includes:
1 x Higher Standards Riggler
1 x Premium Quartz Banger
1 x Dabber Tool
1 x Carb Cap
1 x Glass Bowl Piece
1 x Reusable Collector’s Box
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
