About this product
The Honey Dabber II is a cherry wood concentrate straw designed for enjoying waxy oils at home or on-the-go. Using the Honey Dabber II Concentrate Straw is extremely easy. Simply heat the exposed straw end with a torch or flame, then dip it into your favorite extracts while inhaling from the mouthpiece. Unlike other concencentrate straws of the past, the Honey Dabber II eliminates the problem of having to wait for the hot tip to cool down after each use. A removable cherry wood sleeve safely covers the heating tip after you're done so you can go about your day without waiting.
Honey Labs equipped the Honey Dabber II with options. Choose between titanium or quartz straws for different flavor profiles, or snag one of each to enjoy the best of both worlds! Quartz provides lower temperature dabs and is known for extracting optimal flavors from your wax concentrates. Titanium is known for its faster heat up time and best for those who need their dabs quick & easy. Titanium is also much more durable and therefore less likely to break over time.
Honey Dabber is manufactured with love by Honey Labs in Northeast Ohio. Made of the highest quality materials including cherry hardwood, CP2 Titanium, and neodymium magnets, the Honey Dabber II boasts solid build quality and promised longevity. Each Honey Dabber II Concentrate Straw is free of chemicals & residues, and all parts fully disassemble for easy cleaning. The Honey Dabber II is ideal for all wax concentrate enthusiasts who prefer simplicity and convenience with an elegant, homespun feel.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Honey Dabber II Concentrate Straw
Cherry Hardwood Sleeve
Magnetic Connections
Neodymium Magnets
5.25” inch Length
Easy to Clean
2-Part Design
Simple to Use
Replaceable Tips
On-the-Go Dab Solution
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Choice of Quartz or Titanium Straws
Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
Honey Labs equipped the Honey Dabber II with options. Choose between titanium or quartz straws for different flavor profiles, or snag one of each to enjoy the best of both worlds! Quartz provides lower temperature dabs and is known for extracting optimal flavors from your wax concentrates. Titanium is known for its faster heat up time and best for those who need their dabs quick & easy. Titanium is also much more durable and therefore less likely to break over time.
Honey Dabber is manufactured with love by Honey Labs in Northeast Ohio. Made of the highest quality materials including cherry hardwood, CP2 Titanium, and neodymium magnets, the Honey Dabber II boasts solid build quality and promised longevity. Each Honey Dabber II Concentrate Straw is free of chemicals & residues, and all parts fully disassemble for easy cleaning. The Honey Dabber II is ideal for all wax concentrate enthusiasts who prefer simplicity and convenience with an elegant, homespun feel.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Honey Dabber II Concentrate Straw
Cherry Hardwood Sleeve
Magnetic Connections
Neodymium Magnets
5.25” inch Length
Easy to Clean
2-Part Design
Simple to Use
Replaceable Tips
On-the-Go Dab Solution
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Choice of Quartz or Titanium Straws
Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.