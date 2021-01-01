About this product
Don't be fooled by generic brands claiming some type of “triple-infused” flavoring process—only Juicy Jay's Flavored Rolling Papers are produced with a proprietary "triple-dipped" flavoring system, each as deliciously sweet as they sound. Genuine Juicy Jay's Rolling Papers were designed to enhance the natural flavors of your rolled tobacco. Each sheet features detailed artwork that depicts your flavor, the designs made from safe & non-toxic soy ink. The variety of unique flavors are never overbearing on the taste of your materials, making these 1.25” inch papers a great choice to roll up your favorite dry herbs.
Juicy Jay Papers themselves are made from an all-natural hemp/rice blend for a smooth and easy burn from start to finish. The secret to the delicious taste lies in the painstakingly slow, triple dipped flavoring system as mentioned above. The process has remained a secret for decades, well-guarded by the factory workers at HBI and their refurbished machines that have been making these papers since the 1960’s. That’s the reason Juicy Jay’s are the strongest and tastiest rolling papers around! Each booklet of Juicy Jay’s 1.25” Rolling Papers are hand packed and contain 32 leaves per pack. Choose from a large variety of mouthwatering flavors and make every roll more pleasurable with these sweet rolling papers from Juicy Jay.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Juicy Jay's 1.25” Flavored Rolling Papers
Triple Dipped Flavoring System
Smooth & Easy Burn
Traditional 1¼ Size
Soy Ink Artwork
Papers per Pack: 32
Hand Packed Booklets
Over 20 Flavors Available
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers
American Made Flavored Papers
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
