A brand new design from the most delicious rolling papers company around, the Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones are a convenient & great-tasting choice to roll up your favorite dry herbs. These pre-rolled cones are made from a hemp/rice blend that creates a smooth and easy burn and use a triple dip flavouring system that are mouthwatering from start to finish. Each pack of Juicy Jay Jones includes a Dank 7 rolling tip that helps with airflow while preventing material from pulling through into your mouth. These wooden tips are reusable and can be used with any brand of pre-rolled cones afterwards!
A single pack of Juicy Jay’s Jones includes 2 pre-rolled cones with 1 Dank 7 wooden tip. We also have convenient 6-packs and 12-packs available in your choice of flavors, or give our 12-pack variety a try for a mix of every flavor we carry. Ready to fill & go at a moments notice, the hardest part about the Juicy Jay’s Pre-Rolled Cones is choosing a tasty flavor!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones
Dank 7 Wooden Filter Mouthpiece
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers
Triple-Dip Flavor System
Soy Ink (Fruit Accents)
Smooth & Easy Burn
Easy to Use
Flavored Cones
Cones per Pack: 2
Reusable Wood Tip
Tasty Flavored Papers
Pre-Rolled Rolling Papers
2x Extra-Lightweight Leaves
Save When you Buy More!
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
