About this product

A storm's a-brewin and the KandyPens Tornado Edition Galaxy Vaporizer is here and sweeping across the land. Outfitted with an adjustable air-flow system, this wax pen features the ability to regulate the intake of air and customize your vaporizing experience unlike vape pens of the past. Clogged & leaking wax atomizers are a distant memory with the power of adjustable airflow in your hand. By increasing or decreasing the volume of air that gusts through the atomizer, nearly any sort of concentrate can be vaped with heightened efficiency. To fully maximize the Tornado Edition, KandyPens added a carb hole on the mouthpiece allowing you extra control over the air resistance. This intelligent design serves to intensify the clouds you produce.



Comprised of only the highest quality premium materials, the dual crystal quartz atomizer of the KandyPens Tornado Edition Galaxy Vape utilizes a titanium coil for the cleanest puffs of vapor. The pureness yielded by the crystal-quartz-lined heating chamber ensures your concentrates retain their flavor as you vaporize. The inert nature of quartz means no impurities that may unintentionally change the flavor of your smoke will exist. By removing the wicks/cotton systems of the past from the equation you achieve the best taste possible while the elevated airflow system keeps your concentrates on the atomizer and prevents any from spilling out.



Powered by a temperature controlled battery, the Galaxy Tornado Edition offers a selection of three different temps (350°, 390° and 430°F) that can be cycled through with just a few clicks of a button. Considering the variety of wax concentrates available today, having the ability to select from a range of heat is almost necessary to guarantee phenomenal vapor with each type. Get caught up in the tornado today and be blown away!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens Galaxy Vape Pen Tornado Edition

Elevated & Adjustable Air-Flow System

Advanced Tornado Edition Coil

Quartz Crystal Lined Chamber

510-Threaded Battery 🔋

USB Charging

Leak Proof Technology

10 Second Auto-Shutoff

Temperature Controlled Battery

Travel Case & Dabber Tool Included