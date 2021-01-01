About this product
Keep your cartridge use discreet with the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer Battery. This auto-draw battery doesn’t require any button to operate and delivers consistent vapor on demand. Able to fit 510-thread, 11mm wide cartridges, the C-Box Mini is fantastic for on-the-go vaping. A magnetic connection keeps your cartridge in place inside the battery. To accommodate both half-gram and full-gram cartridges, the C-Box Mini comes with a Short Magnetic Thread Adapter and a Tall Magnetic Adapter. Your cartridge will sit low inside the C-Box Mini working to keep it safe and out of sight. An opening at the top of the battery lets you see your material level.
How to Use:
Operating the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer is simple. When your C-Box Mini battery is low on power, the LED light will blink 10 times to remind you to charge it. During charging, the LED will stay lit. When the C-Box Mini is fully charged it will blink 20 times and turn off. It is recommended that only the original charging cable is used when charging this device. To use:
1. Attach whichever magnetic adapter allows you to access the mouthpiece of your cartridge when loaded inside the battery. Half-gram cartridges will need the Tall Magnetic Adapter, while full-gram can operate with both if wanted, however more discretion is achieved with the Short Magnetic Adapter.
2. Insert your cartridge into the C-Box Mini Battery (the magnetic connection should keep it securely in place). An audible “CLICK” will let you know it is inserted correctly.
3. Take a draw and enjoy your vapor. The C-Box Mini automatically produces vapor for 10 seconds before turning off. The LED light will flash two times to let you know you’ve reached the time limit.
Get Connected:
KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer 🔋
Universal 510-Thread Vape Battery
Fits Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges
Magnetic Thread Connection
Auto-Draw Functionality
Concealer Box Design
Lithium-Ion Battery
Micro-USB Charging
2 x Tank Size Adapters
Created & Designed in the USA
KandyPens Manufacturer Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x KandyPens C-Box Mini battery
1 x Short 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter
1 x Tall 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter
1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
