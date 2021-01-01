About this product

Keep your cartridge use discreet with the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer Battery. This auto-draw battery doesn’t require any button to operate and delivers consistent vapor on demand. Able to fit 510-thread, 11mm wide cartridges, the C-Box Mini is fantastic for on-the-go vaping. A magnetic connection keeps your cartridge in place inside the battery. To accommodate both half-gram and full-gram cartridges, the C-Box Mini comes with a Short Magnetic Thread Adapter and a Tall Magnetic Adapter. Your cartridge will sit low inside the C-Box Mini working to keep it safe and out of sight. An opening at the top of the battery lets you see your material level.



How to Use:



Operating the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer is simple. When your C-Box Mini battery is low on power, the LED light will blink 10 times to remind you to charge it. During charging, the LED will stay lit. When the C-Box Mini is fully charged it will blink 20 times and turn off. It is recommended that only the original charging cable is used when charging this device. To use:



1. Attach whichever magnetic adapter allows you to access the mouthpiece of your cartridge when loaded inside the battery. Half-gram cartridges will need the Tall Magnetic Adapter, while full-gram can operate with both if wanted, however more discretion is achieved with the Short Magnetic Adapter.



2. Insert your cartridge into the C-Box Mini Battery (the magnetic connection should keep it securely in place). An audible “CLICK” will let you know it is inserted correctly.



3. Take a draw and enjoy your vapor. The C-Box Mini automatically produces vapor for 10 seconds before turning off. The LED light will flash two times to let you know you’ve reached the time limit.



Get Connected:



KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer 🔋

Universal 510-Thread Vape Battery

Fits Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges

Magnetic Thread Connection

Auto-Draw Functionality

Concealer Box Design

Lithium-Ion Battery

Micro-USB Charging

2 x Tank Size Adapters

Created & Designed in the USA

KandyPens Manufacturer Warranty

Box Includes:

1 x KandyPens C-Box Mini battery

1 x Short 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter

1 x Tall 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter

1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable