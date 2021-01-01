About this product
The newest vape to hit the scene from the experts at KandyPens, the 4” inch tall Crystal Vaporizer is compact and ideal for on-the-go vaping of your favorite wax concentrates. The KandyPens Crystal Vape features an innovative pure quartz atomizer that uses a bucket-shaped coil to heat your concentrates from below so your material never actually touches the heating element. Equipped with a high grade borosilicate glass mouthpiece, the Crystal delivers the most pure & flavorful vapor imaginable. The Kandypens Crystal is powered by a 900mAh battery with pass-through technology that enables you to vape while charging.
Customize your clouds with four preset variable voltage settings (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V), or share the Crystal Vaporizer with a large group by activating Sesh Mode with two quick clicks! With complete control over your wax concentrates flavor & cloud production, a powerful battery with optimized heat settings, an innovative coil design and borosilicate glass mouthpiece, the KandyPens Crystal Vaporizer is primed to deliver you an enhanced and enjoyable vaping experience every use.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Crystal Vaporizer
Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece (2)
Stainless Steel Construction
Bucket-Shaped Coil
Quartz Atomizer
4” inches Tall
900mAh Battery
2-Click Sesh Mode
4 Variable Voltages
Micro-USB Charger
Dabber Tool Included
Pass-Through Charging
Black Velvet Protective Pouch
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
