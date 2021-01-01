About this product

Who doesn’t love donuts? KandyPens is back with their revolutionary new pen vaporizer for wax concentrates - introducing, Donuts! Aside from sleek, sexy styling, Donuts feature KandyPens' new state-of-the-art, 100% ceramic, deep dish Donuts atomizers, which utilize what KandyPens is calling SloBurn™ technology. By eliminating the traditional coil system and replacing it with an all-ceramic chamber, Donuts won't "flash-heat" or burn your concentrates. Instead, wax is slowly heated, which greatly improves taste and helps to conserve your precious material.



In addition to utilizing advanced ceramic atomizer technology, Donuts pens also feature something completely unique - the ability to select between three preset temperature settings! This is the first wax pen which allows for temperature control - a feature you'll be sure to see more of in the future. As with all KandyPens products, Donuts is covered under an industry leading lifetime warranty.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens Donuts Wax Vape Pen

Ceramic Disc Atomizer

SloBurn™ Technology

Glossy Enamel Finish

Temperature Control

Deep Chamber

510 Threaded Battery