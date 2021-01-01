About this product

Strictly for waxy oil vaping, the KandyPens Elite offers top-tier vapor production with an elegantly compact design for vaping on-the-go. This sophisticated wax pen includes advanced wax atomizers, leak proof technology, an upgraded mouthpiece with an air carb, and a deep-dish wax chamber for longer sessions. The KandyPens Elite offers the very best in wax concentrate vaporization, with a sleek build that’s free of glues or dyes and available in two impressive Ceramic/Gold color combinations. This is the ultimate wax pen for waxy oil aficionados with a penchant for vaping about town.



The KandyPens Elite is a little wax pen with power. The Elite wax pen allows you to seamlessly toggle through heat settings using a simple one-button control. The temperature controlled battery, which features a 510 threaded connection, boasts four temperatures--one more than the KandyPens MINI--optimized for the most popular types of wax as well as various vaping styles. With sleek designs geared toward baller life and excellent vapor production, KandyPens has become the natural go-to vape for artists such as Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, and DJ Khaled.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens Elite Vaporizer Pen

Quartz & Ceramic Atomizers

Four Temperature Settings

510 Threaded Battery 🔋

Leak Proof Technology

Elegant Design

Built-In Air Carb