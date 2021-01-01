About this product
The KandyPens Oura has taken a quantum leap in portable e-rig technology and is fully equipped with everything you’d want in an electric dab rig. This portable e-rig boasts an unrivaled 5 second heat-up time and was designed with a ton of user-friendly features that offer a seamless vaping experience from your wax concentrates. Haptic feedback technology, pass-through charging, “Smart Touch” buttonless controls, and illuminating LED lights is just the start. Four optimized temperature settings, multiple atomizer options, and a powerful 3000mAh battery work in perfect harmony to deliver tasty vapor clouds while offering full control over each dab. The KandyPens Oura Vaporizer is topped with a handmade glass bubbler attachment that adds the final cooling touch to each hit before inhalation. This dynamic e-rig sports a rugged zinc alloy shell for dependable durability, fashioned with a variety of pastel color choices to match nearly any taste or preference!
KandyPens equipped the Oura E-Rig Vaporizer with an incredibly powerful 3000mAh battery to deliver thick vapor at any temperature setting. This beefed up battery supplies consistent performance every use and boasts a convenient ‘Session Mode’ better suited for entertaining large groups. The KandyPens Oura features pass-through charging so you can use the device while its plugged in, and the included USB-C fast charger will replenish the battery to 100% power in less than one hour. The Oura also has a 4 minute auto-shutoff feature that conserves your battery if forget to turn the unit off, while the “Smart Touch” sensor gives this e-rig a futuristic element by offering buttonless controls.
The KandyPens Oura E-Rig has a unique shape that is highlighted by the handmade glass bubbler attachment on the very top. This thick glass mouthpiece was built to be extremely durable and deliver powerful, yet cool hits of vapor. We recommend filling the bubbler attachment with enough water to cover the holes in the base of the glass for optimal filtration and moisture-conditioning. The Oura Vaporizer has a low draw resistance so it's always easy to pull vapor, no matter the density. This KandyPens E-Rig includes both a quartz atomizer and ceramic bowl made for use with your wax concentrates. The quartz crystal atomizer reaches your preferred temperatures quickly & efficiently, delivering consistently dense vapor on-demand. The ceramic bowl heats up a tad bit slower than its quartz counterpart, but is much more effective for conserving the flavors of your extracts and keeping outside flavors from entering your vapor. The options provided by the Oura E-Rig open up more possibilities for exploring your materials and matching any personal preference.
The KandyPens Oura E-Rig Vaporizer features four preset temperatures (620°F, 860°F, 980°F, 1090°F) so you can experience the full flavor profiles and potency levels of your wax concentrates. Each setting is fine-tuned for efficient vaporization of wax concentrates and uses color coded LED lights to indicate your chosen temperature setting. Flavor enthusiasts will want to stick with the yellow & green lights, while red & blue are ideal for blowing big clouds. These LED lights, also known as the Oura effect, will display on a band across the base so you won't have to stare at the power button like variable voltage vaporizers of the past. When the Oura reaches your selected temperature, the haptic feedback technology vibrates to let you know it's time to load your concentrates! Grab the KandyPens Oura E-Rig today and start enjoying the latest, most intelligent wax vaporizer to join the family of trendsetting electric rigs.
Accolades:
“Best E-Nail 2019” - The Vape Guide
“Best E-Nail for Dabs 2019” - Vaping360
“Best Portable Dab Rig of 2019” - The Vape Critic
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Oura E-Rig Vaporizer
Portable & Buttonless Design
Intelligent Electric Dab Rig
5 Second Heat Up Time
Durable Zinc Alloy Shell
Quartz Crystal Atomizer
Ceramic Bowl Atomizer
Bubbler Mouthpiece
Handmade Glass
3000mAh Battery
Smart Touch Sensor
USB-C Fast Charging
Pass Through Charging
Haptic Vibration Technology
4 Minute Auto-shutoff Feature
LED Illuminated (OURA effect)
4 Optimized Temperature Settings
“Smart Touch” Power Sensor (No button)
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on All Parts
Box Includes:
1 x KandyPens Oura E-Rig Base
1 x Glass Bubbler Mouthpiece
1 x Quartz Crystal Atomizer
1 x Ceramic Atomizer
1 x Dabbing Tool
1 x Carb Cap & Tether
4 x Cotton Cleaning Swabs
1 x USB-C Fast Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
