About this product
The KandyPens Prism is a super compact yet powerful vape pen from the makers of the Gravity and Galaxy units. Designed and developed in the United States, the Prism vaporizer features a solid medical-grade stainless steel build and 2 advanced atomizers: a dual quartz rod wrapped in titanium coils and a ceramic plate atomizer with ceramic chamber. This unit produces dense, flavor-rich rips with sub-ohm power and a 'slow and low' approach to extracting the best flavors and aromas from waxy oils. The glass mouthpiece, rare for a vape pen, delivers cooler, more tasty smoke than the average portable vaporizer.
For those who love to blow clouds, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If you consider yourself more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest rips. Equipped with preset temperatures that are optimal for the most popular vaping styles and wax concentrates (320F, 350F, 390F, and 430F), the KandyPens Prism allows for quick and effective vaporization with no hassles. The simple single button control of the KandyPens Prism vaporizer makes it easy to quickly toggle temperatures and enjoy vapor in short windows of time, whether you're on a lunch break or brisk walk. This unit is one of the most compact vape pens on the market--perfect for waxy oils enthusiasts with busy day-to-day lives.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Prism Wax Vaporizer
Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer
Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer
Pass-Through Charging
Single Button Controls
Stainless Steel Build
Variable Voltages
320mAh Battery
Sub-Ohm Battery
Preset Temperatures
2 Glass Mouthpieces
Keychain Dabber Tool
Ultra-Compact Vape Pen
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Micro-USB & Lightning Charging
For those who love to blow clouds, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If you consider yourself more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest rips. Equipped with preset temperatures that are optimal for the most popular vaping styles and wax concentrates (320F, 350F, 390F, and 430F), the KandyPens Prism allows for quick and effective vaporization with no hassles. The simple single button control of the KandyPens Prism vaporizer makes it easy to quickly toggle temperatures and enjoy vapor in short windows of time, whether you're on a lunch break or brisk walk. This unit is one of the most compact vape pens on the market--perfect for waxy oils enthusiasts with busy day-to-day lives.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Prism Wax Vaporizer
Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer
Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer
Pass-Through Charging
Single Button Controls
Stainless Steel Build
Variable Voltages
320mAh Battery
Sub-Ohm Battery
Preset Temperatures
2 Glass Mouthpieces
Keychain Dabber Tool
Ultra-Compact Vape Pen
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Micro-USB & Lightning Charging
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.