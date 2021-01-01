About this product
The GR8TR V2 Grinder is an easy to use dry herb grinder with an extra large middle chamber for grinding far more material at once compared to any other grinder on the market. Like other GR8TR Grinders that are modular by design, you can utilize this Kannastor grinder as the full 6-piece set or transform it into a travel-friendly 3-piece grinder better suited for on-the-go use. If you don't feel like taking your grinder to the sesh, use as little as 2 pieces for a pocket-friendly storage container puck! The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder features special friction rings that were specially designed to eliminate the build up of residue that accumulates on every grinder with continuous use. Enjoy the most effortless grind possible thanks to these anti-friction/residue rings that were engineered for the smoothest, perfect grind every use.
The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder includes interchangeable grinder plates that allow you to control the consistency of each grind. Whether you like your grinded dry herb extra fine to maximize surface area, or prefer a medium shred better for loading your vaporizer, this Kannastor Grinder has an answer. The extra plate can be screwed onto the top near the bonus storage compartment so you never have to go looking for it when it's time to change plates.
The Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder contains 6 total pieces when fully assembled with the extra grater plate, and functions just like a 3-piece grinder. The topmost section features extra storage space while the middle grater chamber shreds your dry herbs into the bottom compartment. This model is the most compact of the new GR8TR Version 2 Grinders, and excludes the use of a mesh screen and kief compartment at the base. The GR8TR V2 Grinder is complete with fully customizable parts, endless features, and the most innovative functionality around, making it truly superior to every other grinder on the market. If you find yourself on a budget but don't want to sacrifice losing that Kannastor quality, this is the grinder for you.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Kannastor GR8TR V2 Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Extra Deep Grinding Chamber
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Prevents Over Shredding
Modular By Design
Magnetic Top Lid
2” inch Diameter
2” inches Tall
5-Part Design*
6 Total Pieces
Ergonomic Grip
Kannastor Decal
Top Lid Bonus Storage
Guitar Pick Scraper Tool
2 x Easy Change Grinder Plates
Choice of Fine or Medium Shreddage
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
