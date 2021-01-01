About this product
The LA Pipes Concentrate Beaker Rig offers smooth and tasty dabs from a design you can trust. This American-made glass dab rig features a classic beaker shape, which is rare for an oil rig but highly effective at producing large clouds from your favorite wax concentrates. The LA Pipes Concentrate Beaker Rig is handmade in California from thick borosilicate glass with 38mm heavy wall tubing that can survive the clumsiest of handlers. This piece stands a compact 8” inches tall and features a fixed downstem that makes it perfect for taking with you on the go.
The LA Pipes Beaker Rig is equipped with a 6-slit diffuser downstem that thoroughly filters your vapor through water as you inhale. Despite its beaker base, the 14mm joint is situated at a 90-degree angle, also known as a banger hanger joint, which works to keep the included 14mm quartz banger nail upright for easy access. The LA Pipes Concentrate Beaker Rig is complete with a triple-pinch ice catcher that allows you to cool your smoke to icy perfection by filling the neck with ice cubes. Enjoy tasty dabs from a finely-tuned, affordable glass oil rig with the Concentrate Beaker Rig from LA Pipes!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
LA Pipes Concentrate Beaker Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
38mm Heavy Wall Tubing
Banger Hanger Joint
Built-in Ice Catcher
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
American-Made Glass [LA, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
