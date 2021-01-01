About this product

Meet LEVO II, a next generation oil infuser that extracts natural flavors, aroma & nutrients from your dry herb using controlled heating to create infused oil and butter. This premium kitchen appliance offers a streamlined infusion experience with enhanced features & technology compared to its predecessor. Now you can prepare oils with advanced 'Dry' and 'Activate' cycles, releasing the full range of tastes & potency from your dry herbs before infusing into butter or oil.



LEVO automates the traditional method of oil infusion so you can enjoy homemade wellness products and culinary edibles without the tedious work and messy clean up. Re-engineered for maximum convenience and efficiency, the LEVO II features a dishwasher-safe, ceramic-coated reservoir with a slanted design for the easy wicking-out of oil and butter. A redesigned silicone stirrer gently infuses without aerating your oils to ensure a longer shelf life, and a newly devised Power Pod fits double the capacity for double the potency.



Use your smartphone to control and monitor your infusions via WiFi connection, and discover new recipes with the handy LEVO mobile app available for both iOS & Android. Access your history, referring to past sessions, and use the Time & Temperature calculator to plan out your infusions with ease & peace of mind all from your mobile device. Catch up on the latest infused oil & butter recipes on the LEVO app and share your own creations as you begin to master the infusion process. In the meantime, your new LEVO will come with detailed instructions and a quick start guide to get you on your feet first.



The LEVO II is an infusion enthusiast's dream--a premium appliance with reliable performance that infuses up to 16 ounces of dry herb at a time complete with easy settings that are controlled wirelessly. Simplifying the process of oil infusion, the LEVO 2 allows you to prepare oil with the single push of a button. From salves & soap to smoothie bowls & salad dressing, using LEVO is as easy as making coffee or tea. LEVO II gives you full control over ingredients & strength to seamlessly extract the most from your dry herbs, with results that are rich with the tastes, scents, and other compounds you love.



Need more? Read our in-depth blog post here to learn more about the LEVO II Oil Infuser, including a breakdown of infusion benefits from the new ‘dry’ & ‘activate’ cycles.



LEVO II Oil Infuser

Infuses Dry Herb into Oil or Butter

Activates Dry Herb Before Infusion

New 'Dry' and 'Activate' Cycles

Full Control of Shelf-Life & Potency

Double Capacity Power Pod

Redesigned Silicone Stirrer

Ceramic-Coated Reservoir

Mobile WiFi Connection

Smartphone App

Promotes Longer Shelf Life for Infusions

No Solvents, Additives, or Emulsifiers Needed

Minimum 5oz / Maximum 16 oz Per Infusion

Measures 8.75” x 9.5” x 15.5” inches

Detailed Instructions & QuickStart Guide

One Year Manufacturer Warranty



Note: The time it takes the LEVO II to warm up to your set temperature can vary significantly, depending on factors including altitude, your cycle settings, and the type of ingredients you choose to use. Unlike a kitchen oven’s larger exposed heating coils, the LEVO uses an insulated laboratory heat-plate that heats from beneath the reservoir, so please allow a range of approximately 15-30 minutes to reach your set cycle temperature