About this product
Green Label CBD oil, also known as Raw Label, is Made by Hemp’s proprietary hemp extract containing a 15% concentration of phytocannabinoids. This is equal to approximately 150mg of CBD per gram. This CBD oil is extracted directly from the hemp plant using CO2, with no additives whatsoever. A natural amount of various cannabinoids and terpenes exist in the Raw/Green label version. Green Label Hemp Extract is full-spectrum hemp oil that is dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. Like other hemp-derived CBD products, Green Label Extract is non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating effects.
The Raw/Green Label CBD tincture is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Hemp Extract. If you're looking for a higher dosage, this raw CBD Oil Extract is also available in a Blue Label and an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15%. Listed below are the CBD/phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size:
1 gram | 150mg CBD | 30 servings
3 grams | 450mg CBD | 90 servings
10 grams | 1500mg CBD | 300 servings
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
