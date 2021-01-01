About this product
The MagicalButter DecarBox Thermometer Combo makes for simple decarboxylation of your dry herbs before cooking to ensure optimal potency from your edibles. A food-grade silicone shell helps prevent the loss of any dry herb and ensure full decarboxylation during the process. An integrated digital probe thermometer works to calibrate your oven with accuracy during each bake, while the stay-cool external digital display lets you monitor the temperature of your DecarBox without having to open the oven. The MagicalButter DecarBox Thermometer Combo was designed for use with the MagicalButter Botanical Extractor and includes a detailed instruction manual to help you get started!
Get Connected:
Designed for the MagicalButter Edible Infuser
DecarBox Smart Thermometer Combo
Premium Food-Grade Silicone
Optimizes Edible Potency
Oven-Safe Construction
Decarbs your Herbs
Heat Resistant
1 x DecarBox
1 x Digital Thermometer
Detailed Instruction Manual
External Digital Temp Display
Precision-Integrated Thermometer
Calibrates with your Oven Temperature
Authentic MagicalButter OEM Accessory
Get Connected:
Designed for the MagicalButter Edible Infuser
DecarBox Smart Thermometer Combo
Premium Food-Grade Silicone
Optimizes Edible Potency
Oven-Safe Construction
Decarbs your Herbs
Heat Resistant
1 x DecarBox
1 x Digital Thermometer
Detailed Instruction Manual
External Digital Temp Display
Precision-Integrated Thermometer
Calibrates with your Oven Temperature
Authentic MagicalButter OEM Accessory
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.