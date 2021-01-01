About this product
Crafted from quality borosilicate glass with a smoky tint and subtle gold decals, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe evokes the spirit of Bob Marley while delivering smooth, pure-tasting rips. Boasting an eight-slit percolator downstem and deep ice-catcher for stacking up cubes, this beautiful water pipe filters, cools and amplifies hits. Made from durable hand-blown borosilicate glass, this piece is thickly bolstered in the base for extra strength and balance. Featuring a classic beaker style base with a Rasta aesthetic, the Marley Natural Water Pipe merges soul with science to offer an elevated smoking session.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Eight-Slit Diffuser Downstem
12.5" inches Tall
Ice Catcher
Beaker Design
14mm Female Joint
5" Wide Base Diameter
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Gold Decals with a Smoky Tint
14mm Male Flower Bowl Piece
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
