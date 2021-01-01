About this product

Liven up your smoke sessions with the Marley Natural Bubbler, inspired by none other than the king of reggae himself, Bob Marley. This gorgeous bubbler works as both a water pipe and dry pipe for different experiences in one classy piece. Enjoy robust smoke on the move without the need to fill with water or add some water to the pipe once your home for smoother, moisture-conditioned rips. The Marley Natural Bubbler is equipped with a large water chamber that ensures thorough water filtration, while the globe-shaped percolator offers maximum purification. The Marley Natural Walnut Bubbler features a unique design with removable parts that are super easy to disassemble and keep clean. Accented with beautiful black walnut grips, the Marley Natural Bubbler is a comfortable, ergonomic, and display-worthy piece worth adding to your glass collection.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Marley Natural Walnut Wood Bubbler

Built-in Flower Bowl & Ashcatcher

100% Borosilicate Glass

Large Water Chamber

Black Walnut Grips

Globe Percolator

6” inches Tall

Easy to Clean

Removable Parts

Self Standing Design

Left Side Air Carb Hole

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler

Measures 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W