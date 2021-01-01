About this product
Marley Natural is a high quality smoking accessory line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature that shines through in their simple yet elegant designs. Devoted to producing unique, handcrafted smoking accessories, Marley Natural offers an elevated assortment of products made from sustainably grown American Black Walnut wood & hand-blown borosilicate glass. Each product is meticulously handcrafted to ensure durability, convenient maintenance, and premium design.
The Marley Natural Spoon Pipe combines fine craftsmanship with functionality to provide you extra smooth & robust hits from a pure borosilicate glass bowl that preserves the natural flavors of your dry herbs without overheating. A classy black walnut handle and matching base offer durability and a sophisticated comfort, while detachable parts allow for easy cleaning. Balancing intuitive form with subtle Jamaican-inspired accents, this upscale glass pipe caters to a personalized & sensory approach to the classic ritual of smoking. At a compact & portable 4.5” inches long, the Marley Natural Spoon Pipe will quickly become your favorite travel companion wherever the road of life may lead you.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Marley Natural Walnut Spoon Hand Pipe
Black Walnut Wood Base & Neck
100% Borosilicate Glass Bowl
4.5” inches in Length
Detachable Parts
Easy to Clean
Sherlock-Style
Hand Blown Glass
Beautiful Custom Design
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Exceptionally Smooth Draws
Thick Scientific Glass Hand Pipe
Cotton Drawstring Carrying Case
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
