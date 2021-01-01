About this product

The Martian by MJ Arsenal is the first ever pocket-sized bubbler for enjoying smoother hits from your joints and blunts. Standing at just 2.45” inches tall, the Martian effectively adds a layer of moisture conditioning to each rip using a fixed diffuser downstem that discreetly runs along the front of the glass. Simply place your hand-rolled items into the bowl of the Martian and enjoy. This miniature blunt bubbler filters, purifies and amplifies each rip to perfection.



The MJ Arsenal Martian is made from super thick borosilicate glass and practically indestructible. A spill-proof design ensures efficient water filtration, while an air carb hole creates an airtight seal and provides you with full control over clearing the chamber of smoke each drag. Designed for convenient on-the-fly smoking, the super compact MJ Arsenal Martian Bubbler features a pendant hook for necklaces or keychains if that's your thing. Wherever you decide to go with the Martian, you will always come in peace.



At just 2.5" inches tall and 1" inch wide, the Martian Bubbler is the travel companion you've been waiting for. The Martian is the first blunt bubbler, setting a standard with its original design. The likable bulbous shape holds just enough water to promote thorough water filtration without sacrificing portability. Crafted for high performance, the Martian consists of medical-grade borosilicate glass. Highly thermal-resistant, the Martian Bubbler can withstand extreme temperatures and still deliver flavorful, potent vapor. MJ Arsenal uses only the finest 100% borosilicate, ensuring a durable and reliable smoking experience every use.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

MJ Arsenal Martian Blunt Bubbler

Works with most Blunts & Joints

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Spill-Resistant Design

2.45” inches Tall

Water Filtration

Universal Fit

Spill-Proof

Easy to Grip

Pendant Hook

Ergonomic Carb Hole

Super Compact Design

Custom MJ Logo on Base

Portable & Pocket-Friendly