Logo for the brand CaliConnected Online Headshop

CaliConnected Online Headshop

MJ Arsenal “Ursa” Mini Rig

About this product

The MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig merges traditional style with modern functionality, delivering big rips from an ultra small & compact 6" inch rig. Inside the classic cylindrical design lies discus percolator that diffuses smoke into fine bubbles for maximum water filtration. As each rip passes through the barrel-shaped water chamber, it is purified, moisturized, and amplified for silky smooth, dense draws. A 100% quartz banger extracts huge clouds and intense flavor from your wax concentrates. Crafted from high quality medical-grade borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig places the power of a quintessential dab rig in the palm of your hand.

Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
2mm Thick Quartz Bucket
Durable & Built to Last
Flared Mouthpiece
Discus Percolator
5.2" inches Tall
Ground Joint
Classic Design
10mm Female Joint
10mm Male Banger Nail
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler Rig
