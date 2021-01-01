About this product

The MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig merges traditional style with modern functionality, delivering big rips from an ultra small & compact 6" inch rig. Inside the classic cylindrical design lies discus percolator that diffuses smoke into fine bubbles for maximum water filtration. As each rip passes through the barrel-shaped water chamber, it is purified, moisturized, and amplified for silky smooth, dense draws. A 100% quartz banger extracts huge clouds and intense flavor from your wax concentrates. Crafted from high quality medical-grade borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig places the power of a quintessential dab rig in the palm of your hand.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Dab Rig

Premium Borosilicate Glass

2mm Thick Quartz Bucket

Durable & Built to Last

Flared Mouthpiece

Discus Percolator

5.2" inches Tall

Ground Joint

Classic Design

10mm Female Joint

10mm Male Banger Nail

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler Rig