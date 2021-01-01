CaliConnected Online Headshop
MJ Arsenal “Ursa” Mini Rig
About this product
The MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig merges traditional style with modern functionality, delivering big rips from an ultra small & compact 6" inch rig. Inside the classic cylindrical design lies discus percolator that diffuses smoke into fine bubbles for maximum water filtration. As each rip passes through the barrel-shaped water chamber, it is purified, moisturized, and amplified for silky smooth, dense draws. A 100% quartz banger extracts huge clouds and intense flavor from your wax concentrates. Crafted from high quality medical-grade borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig places the power of a quintessential dab rig in the palm of your hand.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
2mm Thick Quartz Bucket
Durable & Built to Last
Flared Mouthpiece
Discus Percolator
5.2" inches Tall
Ground Joint
Classic Design
10mm Female Joint
10mm Male Banger Nail
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler Rig
