The O.pen Battery is incredibly versatile yet easy-to-use. An ultra-compact pen-style design enables stealthy vaping sessions on the go while its stylus button controls everything with color-coded lights to display the voltage and battery life. Five clicks turn the O.Pen on, two clicks adjust voltage, and three clicks show how much battery power remains.
The O.pen Battery 2.0 features four voltage settings, offering complete control over your vapor. With four heat settings, you can explore a variety of experiences from small, flavorful hits, to huge clouds and anything in-between. Each setting is color-coded:
Purple - Low (2.4v)
Orange - Medium (3.2v)
Green - High (4.0v)
Blue - Wax Mode (4.0v)
Charge up your O.pen Battery anywhere via rapid charge USB. To activate Rapid Charge Mode, simply swipe your finger across the O.pen logo and it will change from orange to red. Once fully charged, the light will turn green. If your battery is not fully connected, the lights will flash red instead.
An auto-shutoff feature powers down the O.Pen vaporizer after eight minutes, conserving material and battery power. This vaporizer battery is 510-threaded so it's the perfect companion for industry-standard pre-filled cartridges. Compact and powerful, O.pen packs advanced features into a pocket-friendly battery that's ready for anything.
Get Connected:
O.pen 2.0 510-Threaded Vape Pen Battery 🔋
Works with Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges
Variable Voltage (Four Settings)
Eight-Minute Auto-Shut Off
Color-Coded Light Display
Universal 510-Threading
Rapid Charge Mode
Ultra-Compact
USB Charging
Stylus Button
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
