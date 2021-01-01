About this product

Finally a pipe designed with clumsy butterfingers in mind. The Pyptek Prometheus Nano Pipe is a modernized chillum-style glass pipe with an aircraft-grade aluminum shell. Combining the stealth and portability of the familiar one-hitter design with the unparalleled durability & strength of the Pyptek Prometheus system, the 3” Pyptek Prometheus Nano is an essential tool for enjoying big, flavorful rips on-the-go. Constructed from high grade borosilicate glass and anodized aluminum metal, the Prometheus Nano chillum is far more durable and efficient than your average glass hand pipe. The borosilicate glass pipe inserts into the protective grip of the solid metal exoskeleton with the use of shock-absorbing rubber o-rings. This keeps your glass pipe completely safe from unforeseen accidents while still providing a view so you can watch each hit clear from the airpath.



Unlike many other one-hitters & hand pipes, the Pyptek Prometheus Nano will not break if dropped. The exoskeleton is made from a solid, yet lightweight metal that keeps the glass pipe safe without weighing down your pockets. You can now enjoy the fast, travel-friendly smoking of a one-hitter pipe without worrying about it breaking in your pockets. The compact and pocket-friendly design of the Nano allows you to conceal it in your grip during use and each pipe includes Pyptek’s signature Save-a-Bowl rubber band, the perfect accessory to cover your bowl while on the move. Available in five unique colors, the Nano sets a new standard for style and utility. Stealthy, compact, and incredibly durable, the Pyptek Prometheus Nano Pipe will deliver satisfying rips on-the-go with a build designed to withstand the wear-and-tear of everyday travel.



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Pyptek Prometheus Nano Pipe

Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Aerospace-Grade Aluminum

Shock-Absorbing Gaskets

Indestructible Design

Fully Disassembles

Replaceable Parts

3” inch Length

Easy to Clean

Choice of Colors

Extremely Durable

Compact & Discreet

Full Blast Direct Inhalation

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Scientific Glass Chillum Pipe

Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (2)

Save-A-Bowl Rubber Band Included

Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]