About this product
The Puffco Plus is a vape pen designed for concentrates that features a high-grade ceramic coil-less atomizer, and mouthpiece with an integrated loading tool. Created for on-the-go vaping, this sleek, pocket-friendly wax vaporizer pen offers temperature flexibility, ease-of-use, and clean-tasting rips. Easily toggle through 3 temperature settings (580F, 650F, 720F) optimized for standard vaping styles. The Puffco Plus transitions between small, flavorful clouds, and large rips with just a few clicks while rapid heating delivers vapor in mere seconds. Engineered for simplicity, quality, and portability, the Puffco Plus vaporizer is a popular choice among beginners and connoisseurs alike.
The built-in loading tool on the opposite end of the Puffco Plus mouthpiece offers a convenient all-in-one experience, fashioned from 100% pure ceramic materials that won't alter the tastes of your concentrates. Simply unscrew the cap to reveal the ceramic dart, which protrudes from the interior of the mouthpiece. Load some concentrate into the coilless ceramic chamber, then screw the mouthpiece back on. When the mouthpiece is attached, the dart sits inside the chamber, ensuring that your wax concentrates are vaporized from all surfaces. Crafted for convenience, the Puffco Plus offers everything you need in one stylish & convenient vape pen.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Puffco Plus Wax Vaporizer Pen
Ceramic Coilless Atomizer
Built-in Loading Tool
Rapid Heating
Easy to Use
Sesh Mode
USB Charging
Pocket-Friendly Vape
Mouthpiece w. Ceramic Dart
3 Temp Settings (580F, 650F, 720F)
The built-in loading tool on the opposite end of the Puffco Plus mouthpiece offers a convenient all-in-one experience, fashioned from 100% pure ceramic materials that won't alter the tastes of your concentrates. Simply unscrew the cap to reveal the ceramic dart, which protrudes from the interior of the mouthpiece. Load some concentrate into the coilless ceramic chamber, then screw the mouthpiece back on. When the mouthpiece is attached, the dart sits inside the chamber, ensuring that your wax concentrates are vaporized from all surfaces. Crafted for convenience, the Puffco Plus offers everything you need in one stylish & convenient vape pen.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Puffco Plus Wax Vaporizer Pen
Ceramic Coilless Atomizer
Built-in Loading Tool
Rapid Heating
Easy to Use
Sesh Mode
USB Charging
Pocket-Friendly Vape
Mouthpiece w. Ceramic Dart
3 Temp Settings (580F, 650F, 720F)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.