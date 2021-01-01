About this product
Pulsar designed the Inline Recycler Honeycomb Perc Bong for filtration fanatics who have an eye for dope designs and beaming colors. For those who don’t already know, inline recycler bongs create a longer pathway for your smoke to travel, producing extra smooth hits. After lighting up your dry herbs from the matching bowl slide, the filtration action starts immediately at the fixed diffuser downstem, which is equipped with small upwards-facing holes that diffuse your smoke through water. The Honeycomb Perc Disc located just above then further filters your smoke until it is as pure as can be before each hit travels into the inline recycler and up through the mouthpiece. Once you pull the bowl slide, prepare for a huge yet extremely smooth hit unlike you’ve never experienced before.
Pulsar’s Inline Recycler Honeycomb Perc Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass and comes in a variety of different colors to go perfectly with any collection. The color you choose will correspond with the flared base, reinforced joint arm, bowl piece handle, rounded mouthpiece, the marble accents around the straight neck, diffuser downstem, and artwork on the internal inline recycler. This 15” inch masterpiece features an 18mm male bowl slide with a colorful curved handle resembling a horn that doubles as a handle. The flared base keeps your bong as sturdy as a statue, while the rounded mouthpiece always provides an ergonomic grip when passing to friends. Get a bong that strikes the perfect balance between cool design and impressive functionality with the Pulsar Inline Recycler Honeycomb Perc Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Recycler Honeycomb Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Inline Recycler Function
Honeycomb Disc Perc
Colored Accents
15” inches Tall
Spiral Accents
Straight Neck
Unique Design
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Straight Tube Water Pipe
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
