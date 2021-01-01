About this product
A hit from the Spiral Space Glow Bong will draw you into a new dimension filled with unique spiraling colors and a frenzy of smoke & bubbles. Pulsar never fails to impress and created this 15” inch tall bong for those who like a little flare and a lot of smoke to go with it. The awesome design of the Spiral Space Glow Bong was given as much thought as its incredible functionality. After lighting up, your smoke travels down into the waterspout percolator, which filters smoke through multiple slits to create cooler hits inside the base. The second round of filtration occurs in the middle chamber just beneath the spiky superterrestrial plant perched atop the showerhead percolator. The Spiral Space Glow Bong sports a unique showerhead perc accented with colorful glass beads around the perimeter that expertly diffuses your smoke through water. This thick borosilicate glass bong, which comes in your choice of various color schemes, has an 18mm female joint and includes a matching 18mm male bowl piece with a worked glass handle. Get the Pulsar Spiral Space Glow Bong and enjoy an out of this world experience every smoke session!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Spiral Space Glow Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Showerhead Percolator
Waterspout Percolator
Fixed Downstem
15” inches Tall
Straight Neck
Spiral Accents
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
Sturdy Flared Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Straight Tube Water Pipe
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
