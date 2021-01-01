About this product
Strap in for a blast from the past with this groovy Lava Lamp Chillum Pipe from Pulsar! This nostalgic chillum pipe will bring back far-out memories while creating new memories for you and your smoke buddies. A great feature of Pulsar’s Lava Lamp Chillum is that it measures an inconspicuous 3” inches tall allowing for quick sessions anytime, anywhere. This nifty one hitter is made from high-quality borosilicate glass designed to last a lifetime and is available in your choice of vintage color combinations. Grab your tie dye shirt and bring back the good ol’ days with the Pulsar Lava Lamp Chillum Pipe today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Lava Lamp Chillum Pipe
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Lava Lamp Design
Variety of Colors
3” inch Length
Fumed Glass
Easy-to-Clean
One-Hitter Pipe
Stealthy & Discreet
Etched Pulsar Decal
Compact & Pocket-Friendly
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
