Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind rolling tray that doubles as a frisbee! The Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray was inspired by some Raw employees who were enjoying an afternoon of disc golf and needed a place to roll up. Without hesitation they used the inside of their frisbee disc, but found that their materials were getting stuck on the edges and the rim would scratch your fingers. Thus, the Flying Rolling Tray was born. Raw set out to create a frisbee with a perfectly smooth surface area on the inside with no injection points that would otherwise mess up a perfect roll. Although it's not a perfectly balanced competition disc, the Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray is still great for rolling up your favorite papers and tossing around with your friends.
Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray 💨
Smooth Inside with No Rough Edges
Curved Edges Prevent Spillage
Made Specifically for Rolling
Doubles as Frisbee!
Flat Rolling Surface
No Injection Points
Large Rolling Area
10.5” inch Diameter
Novelty Rolling Tray
Great Gift for Stoners
Raw Rolling Papers Decal
Authentic Raw® Brand Product
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
