Enjoy the world-renowned Clipper lighter designed by your favorite brand of rolling papers with the Raw Refillable Clipper Lighter. The Clipper company continues to make its lighters in Spain where it was founded in 1959. Clipper quickly grew to become Europe’s favorite brand of lighters and with time the phenomena spread worldwide. Clipper lighters are the most popular brand of refillable lighters for a handful of reasons. First off, a brand new Clipper Lighter will provide you with approximately 3000 lights before needing to refill! The Clipper tank has enough room for double the gas capacity when compared to a typical lighter and is refillable for an unlimited lifespan. This is not only convenient, but it costs 90% less to refill your lighter than having to buy a new one, saving you lots of money in the long run.
The Clipper Lighter is made from mostly recycled materials and uses a clean-burning isobutane as opposed to cheaper lighters that are typically filled with a lower quality butane. Don't let the recycled materials fool you though—Clipper lighters feature a highly durable design that won't break or explode like cheap lighters when dropped. Every Clipper Lighter comes equipped with a removable flint housing than can be used as a poker tool for packing your rolling papers. The exclusive pre-set flame valve avoids any risk of burning while the flints are replaceable and use the best child-resistant system out there. All in all, Clipper lighters will save you money, are better for your health, and are super convenient. Grab your favorite pack of rolling papers and show off your Raw pride with one of these Raw Clipper Lighters today!
Raw® Clipper Lighters 🔥
Made from Recycled Materials
Refillable Butane Lighter
Integrated Poker Tool
Unlimited Lifespan
Saves You Money
Durable Body
Replaceable Flint
3000 Lights per Fill
Pocket-Friendly Size
Raw Rolling Papers Decal
Authentic Raw® Brand Product
Double the Standard Fuel Capacity
Won't Break/Explode like Cheap Lighters
Contains the Highest Quality Isobutane Gas
Complies to & Exceeds ISO 9994 Safety Specifications
**Note: Clipper Lighters not eligible for express shipping**
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
