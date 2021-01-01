About this product
Kannastor puts function at the forefront with hands down the highest quality and most innovative solid aluminum grinders on the market. The Kannastor 2.5” Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder is the perfect mate for seamlessly grinding, sifting, and storing your dry herbs within one sleek device. Featuring a newly engineered drop-through design on the bottom grinder plate that prevents over-shredding, your materials will be grinded to perfection and deposited within the extra deep middle chamber. This extra large storage chamber was designed for holding more of your materials than your average size grinder. The middle chamber also comes equipped with Kannastor’s patented Easy Change Screen at the bottom, allowing excess pollen/kief to pass through and collect within the final base compartment. Unlike multi-piece grinders of the past, these innovative mesh screens are replaceable and save you from having to replace your grinder every time one simple component becomes worn down.
The Kannastor 2.5” Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder is complete with an ergonomic grip for effortless grinding and extra strong magnets that secure the grinding plates together when on the move. Each kief compartment includes a Kannastor guitar pick scraper tool for easy scooping of your pollen collection when you decide it's time to treat yourself. Made from durable aluminum metal and available in your choice between 3 modern color combinations, this Kannastor Grinder is a true investment that will last for years of continuous use and make every grind an exceptional experience.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Kannastor Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Prevents Over Shredding
Deep Storage Chamber
Easy Change Screen
2.5” inch Diameter
Magnetic Top Lid
4-Part Design
Ergonomic Grip
Kief Compartment
Kannastor Decal on Lid
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Replaceable Pollen Screen
Guitar Pick Scraper Tool Included
60 Mesh Stainless Steel Pollen Screen
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
