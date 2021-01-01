About this product
Rick gets himself into a pickle in this one broh, literally. The "Rickle Pick" 14.5mm Bowl Piece is an epic water pipe upgrade for fans of the Rick & Morty cartoon TV series, based on the obvious ‘Pickle Rick’ episode. This pickle-themed replacement flower bowl is individually handcrafted with bright custom-mixed colors & clear marble accents across the surface that add a realistic pickled texture. Each bowl piece features worked glass accents depicting a burping Pickle Rick face and a deep single hole bowl for your dry herbs. The oblong pickle shape makes this accessory easy to grip when clearing hits from your favorite glass bong while a 14.5mm male ground joint snugly fits any 14.5mm female joint water pipe. Ideal for both salty pickle lovers and fans of Rick & Morty alike, grab one of these Rick & Morty “Rickle Pick” Flower Bowls today before they roll away for good!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Rick & Morty “Rickle Pick” Bowl Piece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Worked Clear Marble Accents
Burping ‘Pickle Rick’ Face
14mm Male Joint
Ground Joint
Easy to Grip
Realistic Texture
Hand Mixed Colors
Rick & Morty Themed
Individually Handmade*
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Worked Glass Marble Accents
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Rick & Morty “Rickle Pick” Bowl Piece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Worked Clear Marble Accents
Burping ‘Pickle Rick’ Face
14mm Male Joint
Ground Joint
Easy to Grip
Realistic Texture
Hand Mixed Colors
Rick & Morty Themed
Individually Handmade*
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Worked Glass Marble Accents
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.