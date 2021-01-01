About this product

Hold on tight! This new Rocket Ship Steamroller Pipe from Empire Glassworks features not one, but TWO bowls, for your dry herbs. Load em’ up, or mix & match strains, for a rocket ship with enough gas to take you to the moon and back again. The Empire Glassworks Rocket Ship Steamroller Pipe is handmade from thick borosilicate glass with exclusive hand-mixed colors. Each hand pipe measure a sizeable 6” inches in length and contains a large steamroller-style air carb on the front/top of the rocket for clearing your smoke from inside the chamber. If you're smoking alone and not up for the dual bowl experience, simply cover the extra flower bowl with your finger to keep your Rocket functional. Always reliable, aesthetically pleasing, and super fun to use, the Double Bowl Rocket Ship Hand Pipe from Empire Glassworks is all set to take you on the ride of your life!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Rocket Hand Pipe

Spaceship Themed Steamroller

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Handmade Glass Accents

Custom Mixed Colors

Frontside Air Carb

6” inch Length

Unique Design

Limited Availability

Two Dry Herb Bowls

Individually Handcrafted*

Thick Glass Steamroller Pipe

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!