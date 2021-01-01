CaliConnected Online Headshop
Cheech & Chong's "The Tied Stick" Dab Rig
About this product
Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up with Cheech & Chong to bring you even more exceptional glassware as part of the brand new ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th anniversary collection. The Tied Stick Water Pipe is an elegant glass oil rig designed to offer you epic filtration & unheard of styling. This unique dab rig features a color-accented showerhead percolator at the base of the removable downstem. Equipped with a super long bent neck mouthpiece measuring 10” inches tall, this bubbler rig is dressed to impress at your next dab session.
Combining functionality with fashion, The Tied Stick is topped off with your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Movie Decal. Like the other water pipes in the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, this Famous Brandz bubbler rig is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass. The Tied Stick Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes an 18mm male quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's The Tied Stick Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Showerhead Percolator
Bent Neck Mouthpiece
Removable Downstem
10” inches Tall
90° Joint
Thick Glass
3” inch Wide Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig
Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
Get Connected:
