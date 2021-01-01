About this product

Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up with Cheech & Chong to bring you even more exceptional glassware as part of the brand new ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th anniversary collection. The Tied Stick Water Pipe is an elegant glass oil rig designed to offer you epic filtration & unheard of styling. This unique dab rig features a color-accented showerhead percolator at the base of the removable downstem. Equipped with a super long bent neck mouthpiece measuring 10” inches tall, this bubbler rig is dressed to impress at your next dab session.



Combining functionality with fashion, The Tied Stick is topped off with your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Movie Decal. Like the other water pipes in the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, this Famous Brandz bubbler rig is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass. The Tied Stick Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes an 18mm male quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs.



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Cheech & Chong's The Tied Stick Dab Rig

Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Showerhead Percolator

Bent Neck Mouthpiece

Removable Downstem

10” inches Tall

90° Joint

Thick Glass

3” inch Wide Base

18mm Female Joint

18mm Male Quartz Banger

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig

Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal