About this product

Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is back with brand new glass designs to join the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection. Among these limited-edition water pipes is the Big Green Van Dab Rig, a distinguished glass rig with powerful filtration & unmatched styling. This oil rig features a stemless design with a large chandelier percolator in the center that cools your smoke to perfection before reaching the classy bent neck mouthpiece. The Big Green Van Dab Rig is topped off in your choice of brightly colored glass accents with an authentic Cheech & Chong movie decal.



Each glass pipe from the Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ collection is handmade using premium borosilicate glass and named after a classic moment in the iconic stoner film. The Big Green Van Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a 14mm quartz banger for tasty, low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. Enjoy deliciously smooth dabs from an all-around superior rig with Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van from Famous Brandz!



Get Connected:

Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Dab Rig

Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Reinforced Downstem

Chandelier Percolator

Flared Mouthpiece

10” inches Tall

90° Joint

Bent Neck

14mm Male Joint

4.5” inch Flared Base

14mm Female Quartz Banger

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig

Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal