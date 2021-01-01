CaliConnected Online Headshop
Cheech & Chong’s “Big Green Van” Dab Rig
About this product
Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is back with brand new glass designs to join the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection. Among these limited-edition water pipes is the Big Green Van Dab Rig, a distinguished glass rig with powerful filtration & unmatched styling. This oil rig features a stemless design with a large chandelier percolator in the center that cools your smoke to perfection before reaching the classy bent neck mouthpiece. The Big Green Van Dab Rig is topped off in your choice of brightly colored glass accents with an authentic Cheech & Chong movie decal.
Each glass pipe from the Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ collection is handmade using premium borosilicate glass and named after a classic moment in the iconic stoner film. The Big Green Van Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a 14mm quartz banger for tasty, low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. Enjoy deliciously smooth dabs from an all-around superior rig with Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van from Famous Brandz!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Chandelier Percolator
Flared Mouthpiece
10” inches Tall
90° Joint
Bent Neck
14mm Male Joint
4.5” inch Flared Base
14mm Female Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig
Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
Each glass pipe from the Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ collection is handmade using premium borosilicate glass and named after a classic moment in the iconic stoner film. The Big Green Van Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a 14mm quartz banger for tasty, low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. Enjoy deliciously smooth dabs from an all-around superior rig with Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van from Famous Brandz!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Chandelier Percolator
Flared Mouthpiece
10” inches Tall
90° Joint
Bent Neck
14mm Male Joint
4.5” inch Flared Base
14mm Female Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig
Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!