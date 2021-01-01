CaliConnected Online Headshop
Cheech & Chong’s “Great Dane” Dab Rig
About this product
Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is expanding their line of officially licensed 'Up in Smoke' water pipes with a brand new 40th Anniversary Collection. Each of these limited-edition water pipes are hand blown from thick borosilicate glass and made to represent iconic moments from the classic film. The Great Dane Dab Rig is a fantastically shaped water pipe equipped with a reinforced stemless joint that leads your smoke to a shotgun showerhead percolator for refined water filtration. Cheech & Chong’s Great Dane Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a premium quartz banger, the perfect tool for low-temp dabs from your wax concentrates. Choose between 3 styles of colored glass accents, each topped with a 40th Anniversary ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal, and enjoy an exceptionally designed water pipe you’ll always be proud to leave on display.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's Great Dane Dab Rig
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Showerhead Percolator
10” inches Tall
Thick Glass
90° Joint
Straight Neck
14mm Male Joint
14mm Female Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Colored ‘Up in Smoke' Movie Decals
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collaboration
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cheech & Chong's Great Dane Dab Rig
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Showerhead Percolator
10” inches Tall
Thick Glass
90° Joint
Straight Neck
14mm Male Joint
14mm Female Quartz Banger
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Colored ‘Up in Smoke' Movie Decals
Officially Licensed Limited Edition Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collaboration
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!