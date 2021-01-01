About this product

Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is expanding their line of officially licensed 'Up in Smoke' water pipes with a brand new 40th Anniversary Collection. Each of these limited-edition water pipes are hand blown from thick borosilicate glass and made to represent iconic moments from the classic film. The Great Dane Dab Rig is a fantastically shaped water pipe equipped with a reinforced stemless joint that leads your smoke to a shotgun showerhead percolator for refined water filtration. Cheech & Chong’s Great Dane Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a premium quartz banger, the perfect tool for low-temp dabs from your wax concentrates. Choose between 3 styles of colored glass accents, each topped with a 40th Anniversary ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal, and enjoy an exceptionally designed water pipe you’ll always be proud to leave on display.



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Cheech & Chong's Great Dane Dab Rig

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Reinforced Downstem

Showerhead Percolator

10” inches Tall

Thick Glass

90° Joint

Straight Neck

14mm Male Joint

14mm Female Quartz Banger

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Colored ‘Up in Smoke' Movie Decals

Officially Licensed Limited Edition Dab Rig

Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collaboration