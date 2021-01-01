About this product

Snoop Dogg’s debut album ‘Doggystyle’ earned high praise from many music critics as one of the most significant albums of the 1990’s. Snoop Dogg teamed up with Famous Brandz to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this iconic album with the extremely Limited Edition, dual function Doggystyle Water Pipe. This thick glass beaker bong is available with your choice of an iridescent or metallic blue finish, with only 500 made in each color. Each Doggystyle Water Pipe is labeled with the exact, authentic number so you always know you got the real deal. Decked out with styles, fittings, decals, and artwork all chosen by the Top Dogg himself, this exclusive beaker bong is dressed to impress.



Snoop Dogg’s 25th Anniversary Doggystyle Water Pipe stands 12” inches tall and is made from high quality, 7mm thick borosilicate glass. The voluminous beaker base houses a removable diffuser downstem that expertly filters your smoke through water for smoother hits, while a triple-pinched ice catcher offers colder draws by allowing you to stack up ice cubes within the neck. The gently curved neck provides an ergonomic feel while in use and is topped with a dazzling diamond-cut rounded mouthpiece. The included 14mm bowl piece features the same jewel-cut construction as the mouthpiece, designed to catch light and shine bright at any angle. Each Doggystyle Water Pipe is delivered in exclusive, high-end packaging that celebrates the legacy of this historic album.



The Doggystyle 25th Anniversary Water Pipe comes with everything you need safely loaded inside the reusable, custom collectors box. The included 14mm diamond cut bowl piece is a true showstopper, and offers plentiful bowl packs of your dry herbs. The included 14mm quartz banger nail provides tasty dabs of your concentrates, and features a 45° joint angle to keep the heat of your torch flame safely away from the body of the water pipe. A directional carb cap and custom glass dabber tool is also included to help you get the most from your wax concentrates. After the albums release, Doggystyle debuted at #1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and is still regarded today as one of the most influential hip-hop albums ever released. Own a piece of history and celebrate Doggystyle's 25th Anniversary in style with one of these truly limited edition water pipes today! Gin and Juice not included.

Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Doggystyle 25th Anniversary Water Pipe

Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab

Doggystyle Album Decals & Artwork

Limited Edition - Only 500 Made!

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Triple-Pinched Ice Catcher

6-Slit Diffuser Downstem

Rounded Mouthpiece

Dual Compatibility

7mm Thick Glass

12” inches Tall

Dual Function

Beaker Base

Curved Neck

45° Joint Angle

Two Unique Colors

14mm Female Joint

5.75” Diameter Base

Reusable Collectors Box

Directional Airflow Carb Cap

Matching Diamond Cut Accents

14mm Male 45° Quartz Banger Nail

14mm Male Diamond Cut Bowl Piece

Custom Glass Dabber Tool with Handle

6” Removable 18mm-to-14mm Downstem

Labeled with Authentic Production Numbers