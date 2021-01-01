About this product

Park your kart and add some life into your sporing glass collection with the Mushroom Party Bong from Empire Glassworks! Featuring their signature mushroom themed artwork inspired by the Mario & Luigi video game series, this magical thick glass bong is dressed to impress at your next sesh. The Mushroom Party Bong is the largest of any mushroom-themed water pipe from Empire Glassworks, measuring in at 9.5” inches tall. It’s also equipped with much more diffusion power, housing a large showerhead percolator at the base of the main chamber. As you light your bowl, smoke travels down the fixed downstem and into the showerhead perc where it effectively filters each hit through water for optimal cooling power. The bent neck mouthpiece above the main chamber replicates the infamous green “warp pipes” from the video game, while doubling as an effective splash guard that prevents the backsplash of water from reaching your lips as you inhale. The bent neck is topped off with a handmade mushroom figurine that serves as a comfortable mouthpiece.



The Empire Glassworks Mushroom Party Bong features a 14mm female joint and comes complete with a matching 14mm Piranha Plant Bowl Piece. A sturdy flared base and reinforced banger hanger joint give this water pipe added stability, while a highly detailed mushroom patch growing out of the main chamber will put a smile on your face with every use. Matching green glass accents can be found on the flared base, showerhead perc, and reinforced joint, while each of the mushroom figurines are individually handmade and worked into the glass by the expert glassblowers at Empire Glassworks. Whether your a die-hard fan of the Mario & Luigi series or just love the adorable mushrooms on this water pipe, the Mushroom Party Bong from Empire Glassworks is a sure bet to become the life of your next party.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Mushroom Party Bong

Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe

Mushroom Figurine Mouthpiece

Large Showerhead Percolator

Handmade Glass Mushrooms

Reinforced Banger Hanger

Custom Blended Colors

Banger Hanger Design

Warp Pipe Bent Neck

Clear Glass Body

9.5” inches Tall

90° Joint Angle

Fixed Downstem

14mm Female Joint

14mm Piranha Plant Bowl

Individually Handcrafted Art*

Unique Mushroom Themed Bong

Mario & Luigi Themed Water Pipe

Black & Gold Empire Glassworks Decal

Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handmade down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!