Bring a little sunshine into your life with the Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock Hand Pipe. This beautifully detailed glass pipe is individually handmade from thick thick borosilicate glass with custom blended, lifelike colors. The Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock measures a large 5.5” inches in length, and functions just as great as it looks when tabled. A deep dry herb bowl is surrounded by gorgeous yellow Sunflower petals while a left-side air carb just below the bowl gives you full mastery over the size of every hit. The neck of the Sunflower Sherlock represents the stem of your flower, with worked glass leaves that give this hand pipe an easy & comfortable grip while doubling as a roll stop to keep your pipe upright when not in use. Display your inner flower child today with the Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock Hand Pipe!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Sunflower Sherlock

Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe

Worked Sunflower Petal Accents

Worked Green Leafs & Stem

Highly Detailed Artwork

Custom Mixed Colors

Left-Side Air Carb

5.5” inches Long

2” inches Wide

Deep Bowl

Thick Glass

Natural Roll-Stop

Sunflower Themed

Worked Glass Accents

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Limited Quantity & Availability

Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]