About this product

All systems are go with Snoop Dogg Pounds “Mothership” Water Pipe, a 13.5" inch hand-blown glass bong with a powerful percolation system that delivers the smoothest rips in the galaxy. A collaborative design by rapper & smoking expert Snoop Dogg, this large and in-charge glass Famous Brandz bong delivers big, potent clouds from your dry herbs. Featuring unique dual-dome barrel percolators, the Mothership water pipe diffuses smoke into a purifying bed of water, cooling each hit before it reaches your palate. Expect thick, intensely flavorful clouds from a truly out-of-this-world water pipe.



The Mothership is the biggest bong in the entire Snoop Dogg Pounds lineup, offering larger clouds with the same quality you'd expect from Famous Brandz. Handblown using high-grade borosilicate glass, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Mothership water pipe is both stunning to look at and highly functional in use. Equal parts R2-D2 & International Space Station, this intergalactic glass pipe takes you on a voyage to remember with quality performance and character to boot. A sturdy and wide launch-pad base keeps the Famous Brandz Mothership vertical during use with no spills, just thrills. A colored glass grip on the bowl allows for easy loading with a dash of style, while the flared mouthpiece allows for fuller rips.



With an impressive 13.4" height, the Famous Brandz Mothership bong features an extra-large chamber that churns up huge clouds and a long neck allowing each rip to cool before inhalation. Unlike more traditional, straight downstems, the fixed custom downstem features hundreds of preforations for greater volume of water to be added to the mothership without adding excess drag to each rip. The Mothership also harbors two dual dome percolators in its hold for double the water filtration. Each rip is smoother, cleaner tasting, and denser than what the average water pipe offers. The nearly fourteen-inch neck of the Snoop Dogg Pounds Mothership is over 30% larger than standard pipe, making for much smoother hits with better flavor and less coughing. Pair this glass pipes large stature & extended air path with the unique diffuser downstem & percolators, the Mothership creates hits that are easy on the lungs and throat while remaining heavy on taste and effects.



Those who want a show worthy water pipe that's more suited for desktop use than traveling will appreciate the density, size, and smoothness of the Famous Brandz Mothership. It is also well-suited for anyone who just appreciates a huge rip. Snoop Dogg's personal touch adds a sense of play, humor, and quality to this work of art, making for an exciting intergalactic voyage with each session.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

