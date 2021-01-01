About this product

Continuing on the same success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has once again teamed up with California gangster rapper & entrepreneur Snoop Dogg for their second generation of ‘Smoking Pounds’ glassware. These bold & sleek new designs were handmade with thick borosilicate glass and sport names from some of the most iconic airports around the USA. The Snoop Dogg Pounds JFK Bong pays homage to the John F. Kennedy International Airport. Located in Queens, JFK is the primary airport in New York City and provides the city that never sleeps non-stop, unparalleled service. Like its namesake, the Snoop Dogg Pounds JFK Bong provides consistently smooth rips from your favorite dry herbs.



The Snoop Dogg Pounds JFK Bong stands 11” inches tall and features a unique bubble base body that closely resembles an apple, a fitting shape for a bong named after the “Big Apple.” An inline drain percolator at the base of the fixed downstem filters each rip within this chamber, effectively diffusing your smoke through water and cooling each hit to perfection. The JFK Bong is topped with a color-accented straight neck and Snoop Dogg’s Signature etched into the glass. Available in your choice of 3 stunning colors, the Smoking Pounds JFK Bong is as trendsetting as the city its named after.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Snoop Dogg Pounds JFK Water Pipe

Thick Borosilicate Glass Bong

Fixed Diffuser Downstem

Apple Shaped Chamber

Inline Drain Percolator

Flared Mouthpiece

11” inches Tall

Beaker Base

45° Joint

Straight Neck

4” inches Wide

Choice of Colors

14mm Female Joint

14mm Glass Bowl Piece

Smoking Pounds Fist Decal

Snoop Dogg’s Signature Decal

Custom Collector's Box Included

Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab