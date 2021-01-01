About this product
Storz & Bickel designed the Crafty+ Vaporizer to be the best in class handheld Vaporizer on the market. Taking the original Crafty back to the drawing board, this redesigned portable vaporizer delivers more sessions and faster heat-up times than its predecessor thanks to a beefed up battery and updated circuit board. Three preset temperature settings make this handheld vape super easy to use, each one optimized for immediate heating of both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. A brand new Super-Boost Mode even provides thick vapor clouds with just 3 clicks! Despite being packed with more powerful technology and innovative new features, the Crafty+ Vaporizer sports a slimmer, more pocket-friendly body that is always easy to conceal.
Storz & Bickel engineered the Crafty+ Vaporizer with a hybrid heating system that combines conduction and convection heating methods. This patented technology is proven to excel in evenly heating your materials inside the chamber, and enables the Crafty+ to quickly reach your desired temperatures with little to no risk of combustion. The powerful heating system also provides exceptional airflow and minimal draw resistance that allows you to breathe in effortlessly from the swivel mouthpiece. The Storz & Bickel Crafty+ is equipped with a state-of-the-art cooling unit that cools your vapor to a pleasant temperature before inhalation. This ingenious cooling unit is made from PEEK, a high-grade heat-resistant plastic that works to extend the vapor path and give each hit maximum time to cool down. As your vapor leaves the heating chamber, a screen prevents your materials from pulling through as each hit enters the cooling unit. Ultra-low draw resistance coupled with a revolutionary combination heating system allows for smooth, plentiful vapor clouds with every use.
Measuring just over 4” inches tall, the Crafty+ Vaporizer is now the smallest and stealthiest vape available in the Storz & Bickel lineup. The same tactical design used on the original Crafty has been implemented on the new Crafty+, featuring a ribbed exterior that resembles a radiator. This unique design not only provides an exceptional grip, but allows heat to dissipate from the grooves so the device never overheats in your hands during back-to-back hits. The new Crafty+ also has the same swivel-style mouthpiece as the original that flips out while in use, and flips back in when you're ready to move. This streamlined design is perfect for on-the-go vaping. Compact, lightweight, and built to withstand everyday wear & tear, this discreet vaporizer can be easily carried in your pockets and is the ultimate travel companion for all of life’s adventures.
The improved battery of the Crafty+ Vaporizer was designed to provide more back-to-back sessions with less time spent charging your device. Compared to its predecessor, the Crafty+ boasts a 30% faster heat-up time that is ready for action in as little as 60 seconds. The brand new Super Boost mode can be activated with a triple click of the power button, and provides extra thick vapor clouds from your chosen materials by sending the temperature straight to the maximum of 410°F. While the Crafty+ features three temperature settings that are optimized for immediate use, the Remote Control App for Android** allows you to pinpoint various heat settings according to personal preferences from your smartphone! The Remote Control App gives you total, customized control over all the Crafty+ settings and connects to your vaporizer wirelessly via Bluetooth.
Using the Crafty+ Vaporizer is simple and easy. Single button controls allow you to toggle between the three preset temperature settings and turn the device on/off, while built-in LED lights correspond to each selection. The top of the vaporizer can be twisted off for inserting your materials. To use the Crafty+ with wax concentrates, insert one of the included Drip Pads into the loading chamber first. The Crafty+ loading chamber is always ready for use with dry herbs. Once your materials are loaded, place the top back onto the body of the vaporizer, choose your desired temperature, and the Crafty+ will vibrate to let you know its ready! The Crafty+ provides the same reliable performance and outstanding vapor quality you’d expect from a Storz & Bickel Vaporizer with a sleek intuitive design, new innovative features, and more powerful technology that always delivers. Don’t sacrifice performance for portability when you can get both with the Crafty+ Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel today!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
