When Stundenglass sent Seth Rogen a prototype of their quintessential gravity bong in the making, the video went viral almost overnight. Now you can finally own one of these bad boys for yourself. Completely innovating the gravity bong game, the Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Pipe has taken an age-old method of smoking and turned it into a stunningly attractive and highly efficient device. No more water spillage or fumbling with exposed holes that lose your precious smoke--all of the water in the Stundenglass Kompact is contained within two globes that sit perched atop a sturdy metal base. The Kompact is a travel-ready alternative to the original Stundenglass Gravity Pipe, but don’t let its size fool you. The smaller glass globes and downsized frame still provide the same legendary hits that made this piece so prominent.



The Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Pipe features a super unique aesthetic with customizable parts and a simple-to-use design. Stundenglass set out to create a perfect gravity bong that pushes smoke out for you, rather than using a shared mouthpiece like every other glass pipe. The unique patent-pending design requires no battery or motor, just a simple 180° rotation that uses gravity to light your materials. Some materials such as shisha require coals to continue burning, so a partial turn will create the perfect amount of suction to keep your coals lit while providing consistently rich & smooth hookah hits. Once you fill the Stundenglass chamber with smoke, rotate 180° again for a smooth flow of smoke that pours out the mouthpiece or hookah hose attachment. The potency & strength of your smoke depends on how far you decide to flip the unit over, using gravity to control the ignition of materials and output of smoke. This gravity bong’s special design allows you to take as little or as much smoke as you want. Unleash the true power of gravity for a full chamber of smoke or pause it and share with friends by turning the chamber parallel to your tabletop.



The Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Pipe is great for solo use or equally well with large groups. This rotating gravity bong was engineered to hold the perfect volume of smoke to allow for inhalation of the entire chamber if you’re up for it. The versatile design effectively eliminates the need for sharing the same mouthpiece with multiple users, with no mouth-to-mouthpiece contact necessary whatsoever. There’s no need to remove the bowl piece at any time either, another first of its kind. The new Kompact Stundenglass features a redesigned metal frame with a single arm that allows for better access to the mouthpiece and the globes while spinning them around. The updated model also features a noticeably larger joint connection for added stability and a bigger 14mm bowl piece for sizeable bowl packs of your dry herbs.



The Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Bong was built with durability in mind, made with anodized aircraft-grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high-quality Teflon seals. The pill-shaped globes smoothly flip in either direction without tangling the included accessories for a simple and easy-to-use pipe that will last you a lifetime. It will arrive completely ready to go, including the patented metal stand, 2 clear glass mini globes, dry herb bowl, hookah bowl, coal tray, and hookah hose. Get your hands on one of these infamous gravity bongs and start smoking like your favorite stoner celeb Seth Rogen with the one & only Stundenglass Kompact Gravity Bong!



How To Use:

To fill, rotate the Stundenglass Kompact unit so the globes are perpendicular to the base.

Unscrew the globe on top by turning counter-clockwise.

Fill the bottom globe with water through the pass-through hole in the lid (fill to the edge of the unit, but do not overfill). Then wipe down the threads on the globe using a dry cloth.

Confirm rubber seal is seated in the unit and reattach the top globe by turning the piece clockwise until tight.

Now, choose your bowl & materials and prepare for pure bliss.

Rotate the unit in either direction by pushing the top globe towards the bottom.

Once the water begins to drain, ignite your bowl until gravity takes over. The water inside creates a slow & steady draw that lights your materials, fully controlled by how far you turn the unit. (Be careful not to light too much material, or the smoke will be extremely dense as seen in the video with Seth Rogen above)

Once the top chamber is fully drained, simply rotate the unit again until perpendicular to have the smoke forced out. Rotate back into a parallel position to pause the smoke output. Since the smoke is forced out via gravity, mouth-to-mouthpiece contact is not necessary.



The Stündenglass Kompact Gravity Pipe

Designed for Dry Herbs & Hookah 🌿🍂

Complete Kit--Just Add Water!

Aircraft Grade Aluminum Base

Highest-Quality Teflon Seals

Reusable Box for Storage

Includes All Accessories

Easy to Fill & Use

Patented Design

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Bowl Piece

Male Joint Adapter Included

Leave Bowl Pieces Attached!

Eliminate Shared Mouthpieces!

10-Year Manufacturer Warranty*

Infamous “Seth Rogen Gravity Bong”



Box Includes:



1 x Stündenglass Kompact Unit

2 x Clear Small Glass Globes

1 x Male-to-Male Adapter

1 x Version 2 Hookah Bowl

1 x Version 2 Hookah Hose

1 x Version 2 Dry Herb Bowl

1 x V2 Hookah Charcoal Tray

1 x Reusable Travel/Storage Box



*Click here to register your 10-year Stundenglass Warranty*